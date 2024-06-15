$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14282 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Peace Summit: the first plenary session is over

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132728 views

State leaders took part in the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Peace Summit: the first plenary session is over

The first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland has ended. After the meeting, the leaders of the states took a historic joint photo, UNN reports

Details 

Opening remarks at the first session of the Peace Summit were made by President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. She was followed by a speech by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

During his speech, Zelensky said  that when the action plan  for peace in Ukraine  is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia.

After that, other leaders delivered speeches. In particular, representatives of the EU, the US, and Japan.

After the meeting, the participants of the Peace Summit took a joint photo. 

According to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, the communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. This will be done openly, by officially declaring their position.

Scholz explains what could lead to a frozen war in Ukraine15.06.24, 19:56 • 23867 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Switzerland
European Union
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
