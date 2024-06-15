Peace Summit: the first plenary session is over

The first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland has ended. After the meeting, the leaders of the states took a historic joint photo, UNN reports .

Details

Opening remarks at the first session of the Peace Summit were made by President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. She was followed by a speech by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his speech, Zelensky said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia.

After that, other leaders delivered speeches. In particular, representatives of the EU, the US, and Japan.

After the meeting, the participants of the Peace Summit took a joint photo.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, the communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. This will be done openly, by officially declaring their position.

