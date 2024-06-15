Scholz explains what could lead to a frozen war in Ukraine

An immediate ceasefire without serious negotiations, without a roadmap to a just and lasting peace, simply on the basis of the so-called new realities, will legitimize Russia's seizure of territories and lead to a new frozen conflict. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Scholz emphasized that any "concerns" of Russia about alleged security cannot justify the invasion of a peaceful neighboring state, Ukraine.

