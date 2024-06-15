$41.340.03
Scholz explains what could lead to a frozen war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23867 views

Scholz warned that an immediate ceasefire without serious negotiations and a roadmap for a just peace would legitimize Russia's seizure of territories and lead to a new frozen conflict in Ukraine.

Scholz explains what could lead to a frozen war in Ukraine

An immediate ceasefire without serious negotiations, without a roadmap to a just and lasting peace, simply on the basis of the so-called new realities, will legitimize Russia's seizure of territories and lead to a new frozen conflict. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

No country wants peace more than Ukraine, but let's be honest, peace is more than the absence of war. An immediate ceasefire without serious negotiations, without a roadmap to a just and lasting peace, simply on the basis of the so-called new realities, will simply legitimize Russia's land grab and will lead to a new frozen conflict

- Scholz said.

Scholz emphasized that any "concerns" of Russia about alleged security cannot justify the invasion of a peaceful neighboring state, Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
