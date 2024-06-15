"Germany is not blocking progress": Scholz explains the delay in new sanctions against Russia

Germany is not blocking new sanctions against Russia, but is only trying to make them as effective and rational as possible. This was stated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with ZDF , UNN reports.

Details

Scholz assured that Berlin is not blocking new sanctions against Russia, but is working intensively with everyone else on sanctions packages.

We want to ensure that this is done as pragmatically as possible. This is something we are also doing in consultation with the German economy - explains the German Chancellor.

Scholz explained Berlin's position as a desire to give the export-oriented German economy the opportunity to continue exporting goods to other countries that should not end up in Russia.

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media

We need to find a good solution. And as I said, it's also about putting our export-oriented economy in a position where it can export goods that are not going anywhere else - says the German Chancellor.

Addendum

Scholz also rejected comparisons between Germany and Hungary in adopting the new sanctions package.

Commenting on a statement by an EU official that "Germany is the new Hungary", which has repeatedly blocked the adoption of European sanctions against Russia and assistance to Kyiv, Olaf Scholz said that "this is a beautiful phrase, but it is complete nonsense".

Recall

Last week, it was reported that Germany is blocking progress on the next package of EU sanctions against Russia due to concerns about measures aimed at combating sanctions circumvention and certain restrictions.