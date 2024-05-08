EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU has started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on Russian gas, including a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and restrictions on three Russian LNG projects.

On Wednesday, May 8, the EU started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time may include restrictions on Russian gas. This was reported by Euronews , UNN .

Details

The publication says that the proposal of sanctions against LNG actually breaks a long-standing taboo in Brussels, as Russian gas has been completely free of any restrictions until now.

At the same time, the European Commission's plan does not envisage a complete ban  on imports, as the bloc has previously done with coal and offshore oil.

Instead, the sanctions should  prohibit the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), i.e. the practice of re-exporting LNG.   

US imposes sanctions on companies that helped Iran supply drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine25.04.24, 19:31 • 21201 view

It is noted that the West plays a leading role in the cargo insurance and transportation services sectors: last year, the maritime industry of the G7 countries handled 93% of Russia's LNG exports, worth €15.5 billion.

The draft sanctions sent to member states on Friday aim to curb this lucrative business. In addition, restrictions are envisaged on three Russian LNG projects. These are Arctic LNG 2, Ust-Luga, and Murmansk.

Addendum

The publication said that EU ambassadors had held initial discussions, but that it would probably take a long time for the EU countries to reach a final agreement. 

Sanctions on the energy sector are considered very sensitive and have in the past led to lengthy negotiations and last-minute concessions.

Recall

In May, the media reported that the European Commission had sent the EU countries a draft 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for restrictions on liquefied natural gas imports from Russia, although a full embargo is not planned.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
g7G7
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising