EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media

On Wednesday, May 8, the EU started negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time may include restrictions on Russian gas. This was reported by Euronews , UNN .

Details

The publication says that the proposal of sanctions against LNG actually breaks a long-standing taboo in Brussels, as Russian gas has been completely free of any restrictions until now.

At the same time, the European Commission's plan does not envisage a complete ban on imports, as the bloc has previously done with coal and offshore oil.

Instead, the sanctions should prohibit the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), i.e. the practice of re-exporting LNG.

It is noted that the West plays a leading role in the cargo insurance and transportation services sectors: last year, the maritime industry of the G7 countries handled 93% of Russia's LNG exports, worth €15.5 billion.

The draft sanctions sent to member states on Friday aim to curb this lucrative business. In addition, restrictions are envisaged on three Russian LNG projects. These are Arctic LNG 2, Ust-Luga, and Murmansk.

Addendum

The publication said that EU ambassadors had held initial discussions, but that it would probably take a long time for the EU countries to reach a final agreement.

Sanctions on the energy sector are considered very sensitive and have in the past led to lengthy negotiations and last-minute concessions.

Recall

