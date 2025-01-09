Pentagon chief: If Russia achieves its goals in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 30371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142515 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132497 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110185 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104382 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113924 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125848 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80694 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95296 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141927 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150929 views
Actual
Pentagon chief: If Russia achieves its goals in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly

Pentagon chief: If Russia achieves its goals in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47672 views

Lloyd Austin said that achieving Russia's goals in Ukraine will lead to significant losses for it in the future. To maintain the occupied territories, Russia will have to spend huge resources and engage significant ground forces.

If the Kremlin succeeds in achieving its goals in the war against Ukraine, it will lead to significant losses for Russia itself in the future. This was stated by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin in an interview with Bloomberg News, UNN reports. 

Details

The Pentagon chief said that despite the fact that Russia currently seems to have the upper hand in the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin is facing a growing number of challenges that will make it difficult to consolidate its gains in the future.

There is a perception that Russia has all the advantages and holds the decisive cards. It has certain advantages, but that does not mean that it completely dominates the situation. And if it achieves its goals, it will cost it dearly in the future

- Austin said.

These circumstances, in his opinion, should be taken into account during any attempts to conclude a truce that the future administration of Donald Trump may make.

He has stated that he wants to end the war in Ukraine quickly. According to his advisers, a deal is possible that would leave almost 20% of the territory of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian troops under the control of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently softened his stance, suggesting that his government could use diplomatic means to return the seized territories.

The Russians are also facing difficulties. They have turned to North Korea and Iran for help, weapons, ammunition, and now people

- Austin added.

According to Kyiv and its allies, North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to build up its capabilities for a counteroffensive, the Pentagon chief said.

He added that the occupation of large areas of Ukraine, even after a possible ceasefire, would require significant resources from Russia. To hold these territories, Russia will have to deploy large ground forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend a meeting of defense officials in Ramstein, where the US will present the latest $500 million military aid package to Ukraine.

Austin also rejected criticism from some European and Ukrainian officials who believed that President Joe Biden's administration did not have a clear strategy to support Ukraine.

He emphasized that this strategy helped Ukraine survive and defend its sovereign territorial right. According to him, Russia's losses during the three years of war were "unthinkable" for the Kremlin, as no one could have imagined such consequences at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

He also cited Syria as one of the strategic successes in the confrontation with Russia. Due to Putin's focus on the war in Ukraine, he was unable to help his ally, the now deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Austin emphasized that the loss of access to a key naval base in Syria, which was important for Russia's military presence in the Middle East, now calls into question Putin's ability to support his efforts in Africa.

On the eve of today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin a roadmap for cooperation with allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine until at least the end of 2027

Ukraine has received over $126 billion in defense aid from the countries of the "Ramstein"

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising