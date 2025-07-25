Zelenskyy said what would happen if the Verkhovna Rada did not vote for the new bill on NABU and SAPO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the parliament will still support the new bill on the activities of anti-corruption bodies. He stated this during a conversation with journalists on Friday, according to an UNN correspondent.

The most important thing now is that there is a bill. It has been registered. I think it will be voted for. I want this to happen - Zelenskyy stated.

The President also said that today he spoke about legislative changes with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to him, the British Prime Minister assured that the resolution of "internal issues in Ukraine" will not affect aid from the West.

"And he (Starmer - ed.) said that if you need it, we will all support; we certainly understand that you have issues there - they are internal. Aid will definitely not decrease. Everyone understands everything," the President pointed out.

Zelenskyy also stated that the new bill on NABU and SAP provides for mandatory polygraph testing for employees who have relatives from Russia. This norm will apply to all law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, including the National Police and the SBI, with a frequency of once every two years.