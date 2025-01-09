Fedorov on the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 people are under medical supervision

Due to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 30 people are under medical supervision with the possibility of hospitalization if their condition worsens. A 13-year-old child was provided with medical care and released home. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

As of this morning, 60 residents have been hospitalized, while all others have been provided with medical care and have been able to return home. Another 30 patients are under medical supervision with the possibility of hospitalization if their condition worsens - Fedorov said.

According to him, among the 60 hospitalized, 10 people are in serious condition.

"One child, 13 years old, was injured, he was provided with medical aid and released home," Fedorov added.

Addendum

On January 8, Russian troops conducted strikes on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed, 113 people were wounded, 10 of them in serious condition.

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase