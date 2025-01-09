ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130920 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Fedorov on the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 people are under medical supervision

Fedorov on the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 people are under medical supervision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 40750 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, 60 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in serious condition. Another 30 people are under medical supervision, and one 13-year-old child was treated and released home.

Due to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 30 people are under medical supervision with the possibility of hospitalization if their condition worsens. A 13-year-old child was provided with medical care and released home. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

As of this morning, 60 residents have been hospitalized, while all others have been provided with medical care and have been able to return home. Another 30 patients are under medical supervision with the possibility of hospitalization if their condition worsens

- Fedorov said.

According to him, among the 60 hospitalized, 10 people are in serious condition.

"One child, 13 years old, was injured, he was provided with medical aid and released home," Fedorov added.

Addendum

On January 8, Russian troops conducted strikes on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed, 113 people were wounded, 10 of them in serious condition.

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase08.01.25, 18:07

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zaporizhzhia

