Multiple world record holder in the marathon Kelvin Kipchoge dies in a car accident

A 24-year-old athlete and his coach died as a result of an accident in Kenya, reports UNN with reference to Marca.

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, a 24-year-old world record holder in the marathon, was killed along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana in an accident on the highway connecting Eldoret and Kaptagat, Kenya. As indicated, these are two symbolic cities in the Rift Valley where the vast majority of Kenyan long-distance runners live and train.

According to local information, Kiptum was driving a Toyota. There were also two passengers in the car: his coach and a woman identified as Sharon Kosgey, who survived, although she was seriously injured. Police said that Kiptum lost control of the car and drove off the road, crashed into a large tree and fell into a ditch 60 meters away.

Kenyan President William Ruto honored marathon runner Kelvin Kiptoo:

He was only 24 years old and a hero. His mental strength and discipline were unsurpassed - wrote Ruto on Platform X on Monday .

The best athlete had a future. The organization that unites world athletics issued a statement after learning of the young man's death:

World Athletics deeply regrets the death of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kipchoge in a road accident on Sunday at the age of 24 - The message reads.

Kelvin Kiptum was born and raised in the village of Chepsamo in Chepkorio, 30 kilometers from Eldoret in the Rift Valley, and worked on his family's cattle farm as a young man. He started running around the age of 13. He followed local marathon runners on local trails and roads. Soon after, he participated in his first half marathon, the Eldoret Half Marathon, where he finished tenth. Only five years later, in 2018, at the age of 18, he won the race.

Kiptum made his international debut in 2019 and clocked a time of 59:54, finishing fifth at the Lisbon Half Marathon. Between 2019 and 2021, Kiptum broke 60 minutes in the half marathon six times.

He excelled at longer distances, which became evident at the 2022 Valencia Marathon. Kipchoge ran, leading himself, with a huge group until the middle of the course, which he managed to overcome in 1:01:42, the athlete began to increase his pace around the 30th kilometer. A few kilometers later, Kiptum was all alone in front. Having overcome the second half in an incredible 1:00:11, he crossed the finish line in a record 2:01:53 - the fastest marathon debut in history and good enough for third place in the world rankings.

Kiptum also won the London Marathon on April 23, 2023 with a course record.

At this year's Summer Olympics in Paris, Kiptum, who has not played for Kenya in any major international championships, was to meet his compatriot Kipchoge.

