Multiple world record holder in the marathon Kelvin Kipchoge dies in a car accident

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72784 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118153 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122943 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166849 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148613 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100682 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66323 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38821 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35083 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48557 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100445 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100878 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117376 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118012 views
Actual
Multiple world record holder in the marathon Kelvin Kipchoge dies in a car accident

Multiple world record holder in the marathon Kelvin Kipchoge dies in a car accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23432 views

Kenyan marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach are killed in a car accident in Kenya.

A 24-year-old athlete and his coach died as a result of an accident in Kenya, reports UNN with reference to Marca.

Details

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, a 24-year-old world record holder in the marathon, was killed along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana in an accident on the highway connecting Eldoret and Kaptagat, Kenya. As indicated, these are two symbolic cities in the Rift Valley where the vast majority of Kenyan long-distance runners live and train.

According to local information, Kiptum was driving a Toyota. There were also two passengers in the car: his coach and a woman identified as Sharon Kosgey, who survived, although she was seriously injured. Police said that Kiptum lost control of the car and drove off the road, crashed into a large tree and fell into a ditch 60 meters away.

Kenyan President William Ruto honored marathon runner Kelvin Kiptoo:

He was only 24 years old and a hero. His mental strength and discipline were unsurpassed

- wrote Ruto on Platform X on Monday .

The best athlete had a future. The organization that unites world athletics issued a statement after learning of the young man's death:

World Athletics deeply regrets the death of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kipchoge in a road accident on Sunday at the age of 24

- The message reads. 

For reference

Kelvin Kiptum was born and raised in the village of Chepsamo in Chepkorio, 30 kilometers from Eldoret in the Rift Valley, and worked on his family's cattle farm as a young man. He started running around the age of 13. He followed local marathon runners on local trails and roads. Soon after, he participated in his first half marathon, the Eldoret Half Marathon, where he finished tenth. Only five years later, in 2018, at the age of 18, he won the race.

Kiptum made his international debut in 2019 and clocked a time of 59:54, finishing fifth at the Lisbon Half Marathon. Between 2019 and 2021, Kiptum broke 60 minutes in the half marathon six times.

He excelled at longer distances, which became evident at the 2022 Valencia Marathon. Kipchoge ran, leading himself, with a huge group until the middle of the course, which he managed to overcome in 1:01:42, the athlete began to increase his pace around the 30th kilometer. A few kilometers later, Kiptum was all alone in front. Having overcome the second half in an incredible 1:00:11, he crossed the finish line in a record 2:01:53 - the fastest marathon debut in history and good enough for third place in the world rankings.

Kiptum also won the London Marathon on April 23, 2023 with a course record.

At this year's Summer Olympics in Paris, Kiptum, who has not played for Kenya in any major international championships, was to meet his compatriot Kipchoge.

Recall

Franz Beckenbauer, the legend of Bayern Munich and the German national team, has died at the age of 78.

Côte d'Ivoire defeated Nigeria 2-1 to win its third title at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Updated WTA Rankings: Svitolina remains in the top 20, Jastremska and Kalinina improve their positions

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
toyotaToyota
nigeriaNigeria
kenyaKenya
parisParis

Contact us about advertising