Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Kenyan sect leader accused of killing 191 children

Kenyan sect leader accused of killing 191 children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30358 views

Kenyan cult leader Paul Ntenga McKenzie and 29 others were charged with the murder of 191 children whose bodies were found exhumed in the forest where McKenzie's doomsday cult operated.

On Tuesday, the Malindi High Court charged the leader of a Kenyan Christian cult, Paul Ntenga Mackenzie, and 29 other suspects with the murder of 191 children. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The bodies of the children were exhumed from the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya last year, where McKenzie and his associates are accused of running a death cult. Authorities exhumed more than 400 bodies from the sprawling forest after a months-long search.

Mackenzie and 29 others pleaded not guilty to the charges. One suspect was found to be mentally ill and will not stand trial.

Mackenzie faces several other charges, including terrorism, manslaughter and child abuse. His trial will begin on March 7.

Mackenzie, who ran the International Church of the Good News, is accused of leading a doomsday cult in which he taught his massive following to starve themselves and their children so that they could go to heaven.

Investigators claim that the cult was preparing for the end of the world on Mackenzie's instructions. He has remained in custody since April last year as investigators combed the woods for months in search of evidence.

Autopsy results showed that many of the bodies found had died of starvation, while others showed signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Last month, the court threatened to release Mackenzie if the prosecutor did not file charges against him. Prosecutors said that the process of identifying victims through DNA could take a long time due to the severe decomposition of most bodies.

Mass murders of tourists recorded in the Bahamas28.01.24, 04:24 • 33505 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
cnnCNN
kenyaKenya

