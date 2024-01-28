Mass murders of tourists recorded in the Bahamas

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71320 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117915 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122770 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176848 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237679 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100513 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65085 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37316 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33781 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47179 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267595 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234598 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100813 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117940 views
Mass murders of tourists recorded in the Bahamas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33506 views

The US Embassy has warned of gang attacks and murders of tourists in the Bahamas, which have killed 18 people this year. The embassy advised tourists to avoid resisting the attackers and to be especially cautious in the eastern part of Nassau.

A warning about the dangers of tourist vacations in the Bahamas has appeared on the website of the US Embassy due to the mass murder of tourists, UNN reports . There are already 18 reported victims of local gangs since the beginning of the year.

Details

The killings took place at any time, including in the middle of the day on the streets. In response, gang violence was the main motive for the killings in 2024

the statement said.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, diplomats recommend not to resist physically in the event of an attack. They advise to be especially cautious in the eastern part of the Bahamas' capital, Nassau.

French tourist disappeared in Prykarpattia: police put 27-year-old man on the wanted list12.01.24, 15:12 • 23976 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

nassau-bahamasNassau, Bahamas
the-bahamasThe Bahamas

