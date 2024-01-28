Mass murders of tourists recorded in the Bahamas

A warning about the dangers of tourist vacations in the Bahamas has appeared on the website of the US Embassy due to the mass murder of tourists, UNN reports . There are already 18 reported victims of local gangs since the beginning of the year.

Details

The killings took place at any time, including in the middle of the day on the streets. In response, gang violence was the main motive for the killings in 2024 the statement said.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, diplomats recommend not to resist physically in the event of an attack. They advise to be especially cautious in the eastern part of the Bahamas' capital, Nassau.

French tourist disappeared in Prykarpattia: police put 27-year-old man on the wanted list