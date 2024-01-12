French tourist disappeared in Prykarpattia: police put 27-year-old man on the wanted list

A 27-year-old French citizen has gone missing in a mountainous region of Ukraine. The police of Prykarpattia reported the description of the wanted man and called on concerned people to help in the search, reports UNN.

Law enforcers appeal to concerned citizens and media representatives to help in the search for Charles Minart, born in 1996, a French citizen - the statement said.

"If anyone knows any information that will help in the search for the man, please call the round-the-clock service line "102" or the Yaremche police station 0 (68) 651 98 24.

Details

The disappearance of the foreigner was reported to Yaremche police by an acquaintance of the wanted man's family. His parents turned to her for help.

Since January, the missing man has not been in touch. It is known that from January 2 to January 3, he spent the night in a cottage in the village of Vorokhta. Afterward, the man planned to climb Mount Hoverla and hike in the mountains in Rakhiv, Zakarpattia region. He planned to stay there for two days.

The wanted man looks about 30 years old, has a slim build and dark hair.

The man was wearing a dark blue jacket, a tall dark gray hat and hiking boots. The foreigner was also carrying a mountain backpack.