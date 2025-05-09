Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

The man who shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in the Kyiv region has been charged and has already been remanded in custody without the right to bail, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv region police.

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region searched the shooter's residence, where they found and seized an assault rifle, more than 300 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber ammunition, an F-1 grenade and a UZRGM unified remote fuse.

Police officers of the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of suspicion of intentional murder of two persons, as well as illegal possession, storage and handling of weapons and ammunition (paragraphs 1, part 2, article 115 and part 1, article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offender faces life imprisonment.

In court, the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

On May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report from eyewitnesses that a shooting had taken place in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka. As a result of the gunshot wounds, a serviceman and his mother-in-law died. Police officers conducted a special operation and detained the shooter.

It was established that a month ago the serviceman sold a weapon to the man. However, yesterday, May 8, a conflict arose between them regarding payment for the goods: the military demanded that the buyer pay him a certain amount more. As a result, the man shot the soldier and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the purchased weapon. After that, the attacker went to his own house and locked himself inside.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 63-year-old local resident. The machine gun from which the shooter fired the shots was seized and sent for appropriate examination.