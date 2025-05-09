$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

May 9, 07:57 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 06:00 AM

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

May 9, 05:39 AM

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

Kyiv

 4480 views

The man who shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in the Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion and a preventive measure has been chosen - detention without the right to bail.

Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

The man who shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in the Kyiv region has been charged and has already been remanded in custody without the right to bail, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv region police.

Details

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region searched the shooter's residence, where they found and seized an assault rifle, more than 300 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber ammunition, an F-1 grenade and a UZRGM unified remote fuse.

Police officers of the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of suspicion of intentional murder of two persons, as well as illegal possession, storage and handling of weapons and ammunition (paragraphs 1, part 2, article 115 and part 1, article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offender faces life imprisonment.

In court, the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

Let us remind you

On May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report from eyewitnesses that a shooting had taken place in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka. As a result of the gunshot wounds, a serviceman and his mother-in-law died. Police officers conducted a special operation and detained the shooter.

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter08.05.25, 16:30 • 32560 views

It was established that a month ago the serviceman sold a weapon to the man. However, yesterday, May 8, a conflict arose between them regarding payment for the goods: the military demanded that the buyer pay him a certain amount more. As a result, the man shot the soldier and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the purchased weapon. After that, the attacker went to his own house and locked himself inside.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 63-year-old local resident. The machine gun from which the shooter fired the shots was seized and sent for appropriate examination.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
