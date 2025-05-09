Berlin reminded of the role of Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism, but there were provocations near the memorial

According to German media, police prevented clashes between groups of Ukrainian and pro-Russian protesters near the memorial in Treptow Park in Berlin. Journalists recorded attempts at provocations by Russian representatives of the solemn meeting in honor of May 9 on video footage.

UNN reports with reference to Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg and DW.

Details

On May 9, the Soviet memorial in Berlin-Treptow becomes a symbolically charged place. According to Deutsche Welle, there was tension near the Soviet memorial.

According to official data, more than 1,000 people took part in the pro-Russian demonstration this afternoon. Divided into small groups, the demonstrators headed to the memorial in Treptow Park.

There were also Ukrainian demonstrators near the monument built in the late 40s of the last century.

They reminded that Ukrainian soldiers were part of the Soviet army that fought against the military forces of Nazi Germany.

They were offended by some of the pro-Russian participants of the event, who were near the monument to the soldiers-liberators of the USSR. Some of the pro-Russian rally chanted "Russia!" and a person with a flag of Russian and Soviet symbols was also found.

Earlier, German media reported that the first members of the pro-Russian biker group "Night Wolves" were spotted at the Treptow Memorial.

This morning, a small delegation laid a wreath there, but on the orders of the German police, they removed their vests with badges. According to German law enforcement officials, most of the more than 100 participants were expected in Tiergarten during the day.

