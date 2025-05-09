During the military parade, which for the first time demonstrated drones used to attack the territory of Ukraine, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sat next to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the end of the Victory Parade, the President of the Russian Federation approached the servicemen from the DPRK present on the square in Moscow.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

A parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism in World War II has ended on Red Square in Moscow. In addition to Putin, the event was attended by leaders of about 30 countries, including China, Brazil, Venezuela, Slovakia and Serbia. This time, Chinese President Xi Jinping was next to the President of the Russian Federation in the tribune.

Also, according to Russian media, "calculations of 13 foreign countries took place" at the parade - we are talking about military personnel from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

Figures accused of war crimes in Ukraine were also on the podium: among them, according to the ASTRA TG channel, were:

Vladislav Golovin, a marine of the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, known by the call sign "Strunom". The 810th Brigade, in which Golovin serves, has been repeatedly mentioned in investigations into the commission of war crimes in Ukraine. Golovin is considered a participant in the killings of civilians in Mariupol, according to the "Peacemaker" website.



It is also about Akhra Avidzba - the commander of the so-called interbrigade "Plyama" was present in the tribune, Russian media write. "Plyama" are supported by Russia; the interbrigade and its commander are accused of committing a number of serious crimes: looting, kidnapping, torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

For the first time, drones were used at the military parade in Moscow, which are used for attacks in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: UAVs "geran", "orlan", "lancet", "harpy" and zala.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that 11,000 military personnel are participating in the parade, including 1,500 participants in the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine.

After the end of the Victory Parade, the Russian president approached the military personnel from the DPRK, who were also present on Red Square.

After greeting the North Korean military, Putin conveyed his best wishes to all the military personnel of the Korean People's Army, Russian media reported this episode of the event.

Putin at the parade in Moscow minimally mentioned the war, expressing solidarity with the Russian military. He stressed the importance of the unity of Russians in "military and peaceful affairs."

