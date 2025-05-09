The parade in Moscow is over: Putin was next to Xi Jinping, but then spoke with the DPRK military

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1084 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5646 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 6050 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33933 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36721 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33105 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44362 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68611 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98908 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150099 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5620 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5154 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33922 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120337 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140579 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9352 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16227 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138346 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151481 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86774 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

The parade in Moscow is over: Putin was next to Xi Jinping, but then spoke with the DPRK military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The parade featured the leaders of 30 countries, the military and the equipment Russia is using in its war against Ukraine. After the parade, Putin congratulated the DPRK military.

The parade in Moscow is over: Putin was next to Xi Jinping, but then spoke with the DPRK military

During the military parade, which for the first time demonstrated drones used to attack the territory of Ukraine, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sat next to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the end of the Victory Parade, the President of the Russian Federation approached the servicemen from the DPRK present on the square in Moscow.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

A parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism in World War II has ended on Red Square in Moscow. In addition to Putin, the event was attended by leaders of about 30 countries, including China, Brazil, Venezuela, Slovakia and Serbia. This time, Chinese President Xi Jinping was next to the President of the Russian Federation in the tribune.

Also, according to Russian media, "calculations of 13 foreign countries took place" at the parade - we are talking about military personnel from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

Vučić and Fico met in Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin, despite EU warnings: photo and video09.05.25, 09:58 • 3192 views

Figures accused of war crimes in Ukraine were also on the podium: among them, according to the ASTRA TG channel, were:

Vladislav Golovin, a marine of the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, known by the call sign "Strunom". The 810th Brigade, in which Golovin serves, has been repeatedly mentioned in investigations into the commission of war crimes in Ukraine. Golovin is considered a participant in the killings of civilians in Mariupol, according to the "Peacemaker" website.

It is also about Akhra Avidzba - the commander of the so-called interbrigade "Plyama" was present in the tribune, Russian media write. "Plyama" are supported by Russia; the interbrigade and its commander are accused of committing a number of serious crimes: looting, kidnapping, torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

For the first time, drones were used at the military parade in Moscow, which are used for attacks in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: UAVs "geran", "orlan", "lancet", "harpy" and zala.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that 11,000 military personnel are participating in the parade, including 1,500 participants in the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine.

After the end of the Victory Parade, the Russian president approached the military personnel from the DPRK, who were also present on Red Square.

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details08.05.25, 06:03 • 68010 views

After greeting the North Korean military, Putin conveyed his best wishes to all the military personnel of the Korean People's Army, Russian media reported this episode of the event.

Let us remind you

Putin at the parade in Moscow minimally mentioned the war, expressing solidarity with the Russian military. He stressed the importance of the unity of Russians in "military and peaceful affairs."

Parade in Moscow: World leaders will come not because of ideology, but for money - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council 08.05.25, 12:53 • 21689 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
North Korea
Xi Jinping
Brent
$64.02
Bitcoin
$103,360.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.80
Золото
$3,327.79
Ethereum
$2,347.26