Vučić and Fico met in Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin, despite EU warnings: photo and video

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow on May 8. He recorded a video and published it on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

Vucic and Fico stood against the background of the Moscow Kremlin. Both gave a speech, each in their own language: Vucic in Serbian and Fico in Slovak. Both politicians also shook hands.

A fraternal meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico this evening in Moscow. Serbs and Slovaks, brothers forever – says the post to the video.

The President of Serbia also published a photo of the meeting with Fico in Moscow on Facebook. The footage shows the two hugging.

Let us remind you

Serbian President Vucic arrived in Moscow on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite warnings about the risks to Serbia's accession to the EU.

Before that, UNN reported that Lithuania and Latvia did not allow Vucic's plane to fly through their airspace on the way to Russia.

Back in mid-April, European leaders warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow.

At the same time, Robert Fico arrived in Russia to participate in the events for May 9, despite the flight bans from Latvia and Lithuania. He changed his route to get to Russia through Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea and Georgia.