Vučić and Fico met in Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin, despite EU warnings: photo and video

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 9652 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14228 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19426 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31473 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58515 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93969 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145745 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110725 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110820 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179378 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 9742 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 108057 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 128043 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179401 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140546 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 4306 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132656 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 146080 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81621 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110457 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Vučić and Fico met in Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin, despite EU warnings: photo and video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia held a fraternal meeting in Moscow, where they discussed important issues. Both politicians arrived on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite warnings from the EU.

Vučić and Fico met in Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin, despite EU warnings: photo and video

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow on May 8. He recorded a video and published it on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

Vucic and Fico stood against the background of the Moscow Kremlin. Both gave a speech, each in their own language: Vucic in Serbian and Fico in Slovak. Both politicians also shook hands.

A fraternal meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico this evening in Moscow. Serbs and Slovaks, brothers forever

– says the post to the video.

The President of Serbia also published a photo of the meeting with Fico in Moscow on Facebook. The footage shows the two hugging.

Let us remind you

Serbian President Vucic arrived in Moscow on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite warnings about the risks to Serbia's accession to the EU.

Before that, UNN reported that Lithuania and Latvia did not allow Vucic's plane to fly through their airspace on the way to Russia.

Back in mid-April, European leaders warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow.

At the same time, Robert Fico arrived in Russia to participate in the events for May 9, despite the flight bans from Latvia and Lithuania. He changed his route to get to Russia through Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea and Georgia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Robert Fico
European Union
Serbia
Slovakia
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45