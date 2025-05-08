The propaganda of the aggressor country brags that the leaders of 29 states will take part in the parade on Red Square for the "Victory Day". However, for most of them, the motivation is money, not loyalty to Russian ideals. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to the CCD, the Russians have forgiven the participating countries a total of $50 billion in debts, provided preferential loans and other preferences in the amount of about $20 billion, and invested or promised to invest more than $30 billion in investment projects.

The total cost of the parade costs the Kremlin approximately $100 billion.

The largest debtor of the Russian Federation is its closest ally – Belarus, which owes approximately $29 billion. In March of this year, Putin signed a law allowing Belarus not to pay off debts to the Russian Federation for another 7 years – the CCD said in a statement.

Also, the Russian Federation has written off or promises to write off all or at least part of the debts of such countries as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Cuba, Congo, Laos, and Mongolia. It is noted that the motivation to attend the parade may be likely Russian investments.

For example, Kazakhstan is interested in the construction of a nuclear power plant at the expense of "Rosatom", Turkmenistan – in returning to the Russian gas market, and Uzbekistan - in obtaining new loans.

The Kremlin is trying to create the illusion of its geopolitical greatness at the expense of loans, investments and economic preferences to post-Soviet countries and countries of the Global South – stated in the CCD.

