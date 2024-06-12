Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48147 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162758 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147327 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216751 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52241 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34313 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46758 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101424 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101424 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105859 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159984 views
Actual
Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54937 views

Ukraine sends 2,453.26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

For the first time, Ukraine will send 2453.26 tons of sunflower oil to African countries as part of the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.

"For the first time, Ukraine is sending sunflower oil as part of the President's humanitarian food initiative Grain from Ukraine. 2453.26 tons of oil are intended for 5 African countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Djibouti, Mauritania, and Palestine. The humanitarian cargo is being shipped by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine jointly with the UN World Food Program," the statement said.

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Markiyan Dmytrasevych noted that this year Ukraine has expanded the range of humanitarian cargo.

"We are fulfilling the mission of our country, ensuring food security in the world. And we are expanding the supply of humanitarian goods, as announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the second Grain from Ukraine summit. We supply not only grain, but also corn, peas, and now sunflower oil. This oil will be shipped in containers from the ports of Greater Odesa," said Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

It is also noted that a total of 10 ships with more than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products were sent to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, and Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Recall

Ukraine supplied 1151 tons of split peas to Congo as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
united-nationsUnited Nations
nigeriaNigeria
kenyaKenya
mozambiqueMozambique
somaliaSomalia
efiopiiaEthiopia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sudanSudan
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine
yemenYemen
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising