Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

For the first time, Ukraine will send 2453.26 tons of sunflower oil to African countries as part of the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.

"For the first time, Ukraine is sending sunflower oil as part of the President's humanitarian food initiative Grain from Ukraine. 2453.26 tons of oil are intended for 5 African countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Djibouti, Mauritania, and Palestine. The humanitarian cargo is being shipped by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine jointly with the UN World Food Program," the statement said.

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Markiyan Dmytrasevych noted that this year Ukraine has expanded the range of humanitarian cargo.

"We are fulfilling the mission of our country, ensuring food security in the world. And we are expanding the supply of humanitarian goods, as announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the second Grain from Ukraine summit. We supply not only grain, but also corn, peas, and now sunflower oil. This oil will be shipped in containers from the ports of Greater Odesa," said Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

It is also noted that a total of 10 ships with more than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products were sent to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, and Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Recall

Ukraine supplied 1151 tons of split peas to Congo as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.