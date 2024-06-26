Deadly protests take place in Kenya over tax hike bill

Police in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi used weapons against demonstrators who tried to break into the parliament building. The shooting killed at least five people. According to Reuters, the riots were caused by a bill to raise taxes, UNN reports.

Details

The protesters called on President William Ruto to resign.

In his address to the nation, the President himself said that the discussion of the tax reform was "hijacked by dangerous people" and called the protesters "criminals who used terror against the people, only pretending to be peaceful.

Journalists found out that among the demonstrators was the half-sister of former US President Barack Obama, Auma, who was tear-gassed.

Kenya's defense minister said the army would help the police cope with the "security emergency.

Floods in Kenya claim 228 lives, no signs of easing crisis yet