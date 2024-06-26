$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Deadly protests take place in Kenya over tax hike bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23224 views

Police in Nairobi, Kenya, have used weapons against protesters trying to break into parliament, killing at least five people during riots sparked by a proposed tax hike bill. President William Ruto called the protesters "criminals" and sent in the army to help police deal with the "security emergency."

Deadly protests take place in Kenya over tax hike bill

Police in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi used weapons against demonstrators who tried to break into the parliament building. The shooting killed at least five people. According to Reuters, the riots were caused by a bill to raise taxes, UNN reports.

Details

The protesters called on President William Ruto to resign.

In his address to the nation, the President himself said that the discussion of the tax reform was "hijacked by dangerous people" and called the protesters "criminals who used terror against the people, only pretending to be peaceful.

Journalists found out that among the demonstrators was the half-sister of former US President Barack Obama, Auma, who was tear-gassed.

Kenya's defense minister said the army would help the police cope with the "security emergency.

Floods in Kenya claim 228 lives, no signs of easing crisis yet05.05.24, 17:42 • 24924 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Reuters
Barack Obama
Kenya
