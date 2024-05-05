Floods in Kenya claim 228 lives, no signs of easing crisis yet

According to the Kenyan Ministry of Interior, the number of people killed by floods and other consequences of heavy rains that hit the East African country has risen to 228, Voice of America reports, UNN reports.

Details

The death toll from devastating floods in Kenya has risen to 228. According to local authorities and forecasters, heavy rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across Kenya in recent weeks are expected to continue into May.

The country is preparing for the approach of tropical cyclone Hidaya, which threatens to deepen the crisis.

With more heavy rains and strong winds expected in the coming days, the government on Sunday urged citizens to be extremely cautious and prepare for possible evacuation.

Local police reported that water levels continued to rise and that the main bridge outside Kisumu on the highway to Nairobi was flooded.

"This is a serious situation and we should not take it lightly," said Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura at a briefing on the crisis on Sunday.

For reference

The Tanzanian Meteorological Service said that tropical cyclone Hidaya, which threatened to bring more disaster, "completely lost its strength" after it hit Mafia Island on Saturday.

"Thus, there is no further threat of tropical cyclone Hidaya in our country," the statement said.

Tanzania remains one of the countries most affected by the floods, with 155 people killed since the beginning of April.

Recall

At least 56 people have died, 74 are missing and more than 69,000 have been displaced by massive floods that have hit hundreds of communities in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.