Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government

After almost two years of civil war in Sudan, the RSF paramilitary organization and allied groups signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in the northeastern African country.

The document was signed last night in the Kenyan capital Nairobi: The Sudanese paramilitary organization, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and its allies, starting with the Sudan People's Liberation Army led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, have confirmed the so-called “parallel government” first announced in November 2024.

In Sudan, the army of military ruler Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo have been waging a bloody struggle for power since April 23.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people have already been killed in the fighting, and more than twelve million people are on the run. The UN speaks of the largest famine crisis in the world. Both the army and the RSF militia are accused of war crimes.

