Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 15789 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109348 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111846 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148358 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86690 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41913 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104903 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148371 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139328 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12261 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33641 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132440 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134327 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162836 views
Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24173 views

The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

After almost two years of civil war in Sudan, the RSF paramilitary organization and allied groups signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in the northeastern African country.

Transmits UNN with reference to Infobae.

The document was signed last night in the Kenyan capital Nairobi: The Sudanese paramilitary organization, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and its allies, starting with the Sudan People's Liberation Army led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, have confirmed the so-called “parallel government” first announced in November 2024.

HelpHelp

In Sudan, the army of military ruler Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo have been waging a bloody struggle for power since April 23.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people have already been killed in the fighting, and more than twelve million people are on the run. The UN speaks of the largest famine crisis in the world. Both the army and the RSF militia are accused of war crimes.

Recall

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 200 civilians in three days in areas without a military presenceand. The attacks occurred 85 kilometers from Khartoum, where villagers were shot dead as they attempted to flee across the Nile River.

Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured29.01.25, 04:16 • 30382 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

united-nationsUnited Nations
kenyaKenya
ruandaRwanda
sudanSudan

