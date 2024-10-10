russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163690 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142070 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138549 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140872 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140714 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91711 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108238 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110360 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187860 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140714 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145953 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137420 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154351 views
Actual
russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11779 views

Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.

russia tricks young African women into working at a drone factory and uses them as cheap labor. Women work under constant video surveillance and do not have proper protection when working with chemicals. This is stated in the material of the Associated Press, UNN writes.

Details

The journalists found out that russia distributes tempting advertisements in poor African countries, inviting women aged 18-22 to study under internship programs in areas such as hotel and restaurant business or catering. Instead, the women who sign the papers end up in tatarstan to work at a factory that produces Iranian attack drones.

Similar advertisements have been recorded in Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and the South Asian country of Sri Lanka. The movement is also spreading to other countries in Asia and Latin America. According to reports in the Telegram channel "alabuga", officials tried to recruit staff in orphanages in Uganda. russian officials also visited more than 26 embassies in moscow to promote the program.

According to an AP investigation, russia has already recruited about 200 African women. They work alongside russian vocational school students aged 16 and older at a factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in tatarstan. They are working on the creation of drones, in particular, parts that do not require special qualifications.

Plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually - media28.05.24, 12:41 • 23942 views

According to experts and an AP investigation, alabuga is the only russian manufacturing company that hires women from Africa, Asia and South America to make weapons. One of the leaked documents shows that the assembly lines are segregated and uses a derogatory term for African workers.

According to the woman who assembles the drones, foreign workers take buses from their living quarters to the factory, passing through numerous checkpoints after scanning their license plates, while other vehicles are stopped for more stringent checks.

They share dormitories and kitchens, which are "guarded around the clock," according to social media posts. Entry is controlled by facial recognition, and recruits are monitored by surveillance cameras. Pets, alcohol and drugs are not allowed.

Upon arrival, foreigners receive local SIM cards for their phones, but they are not allowed to bring them into the plant, which is considered a secret military facility.

Russian Federation harms the security of a number of African states and uses their citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine - MFA08.10.24, 20:42 • 32504 views

One woman said she could only speak to an AP reporter with permission from her supervisor, another said her "messages are monitored," a third said employees are not allowed to talk to outsiders about their work, and a fourth said supervisors encourage them to report on coworkers.

A drone manufacturing worker told AP that recruits are taught how to assemble drones and cover them with a caustic substance with the consistency of yogurt. She said many workers do not have protective gear, and added that the chemicals made her feel as if her face was being pierced with small needles and that "little holes" appeared on her cheeks, making them very itchy. A video provided by the AP shows another woman dressed in an "alabuga" uniform with a similarly affected face.

Initially, the program promised recruits $700 per month, but later reports appeared on social media that the amount was "over $500." One of the workers said that her salary was deducted from her accommodation, airfare, medical care, and russian language lessons, and that she tried to pay for the most basic necessities, such as bus fare, with the remaining money.

Recall

As reported by intelligence sources, Ukrainian attack drones reached strategically important industrial facilities in kazan and nizhnekamsk (russia), causing explosions and evacuating people. In May, drones attacked a plant in tatarstan.

India has returned 45 of its citizens who were recruited by russia for the war in Ukraine13.09.24, 17:49 • 16110 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
associated-pressAssociated Press
south-sudanSouth Sudan
nigeriaNigeria
kenyaKenya
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
telegramTelegram
ruandaRwanda

Contact us about advertising