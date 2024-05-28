Plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12426 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88059 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141725 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 45132 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 64010 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107915 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 67124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220647 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220195 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12445 views

06:49 PM • 12445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 16997 views

05:32 PM • 16997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 23512 views

04:47 PM • 23512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107915 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107915 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111873 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111873 views
Plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually - media

Plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually - media
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 23952 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23952 views

A Russian plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Iranian Shahed strike and reconnaissance drones annually, involving students from Africa in the production process.

The Russian drone factory in the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shahed attack drones per year.  In addition, Albatros reconnaissance drones  are manufactured in Alabuga, and Russians involve students from Africa in their production. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, as reported by UNN

Details 

The newspaper writes that Russian businessmen signed a deal to build a drone manufacturing plant at the end of 2022 when they flew to Tehran with a lucrative offer: $1.7 billion to be paid partially in gold bullion. The unusual terms, confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. security officials, were revealed in February by a hacker group called Prana Network, which claimed to have hacked into email servers linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Bild: Iran supplies Russia with newest bombs for the first time28.05.24, 08:15 • 24002 views

According to the contract between Russian plant managers and their Iranian partners, the Alabuga plant is to produce 6,000 Shahed attack drones a year in addition to surveillance drones. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank specializing in defense issues, the plant was ahead of schedule at the end of April, having already delivered 4,500 of the promised Shaheds.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence and a former Syrian officer, Russian soldiers are already undergoing drone training in Syria with instructors from the Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

However, to expand drone production, Russia needed skilled workers. 

Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin20.05.24, 10:13 • 22906 views

In the early stages of Albatross production, students from nearby technical colleges were mostly used, but they were not enough to meet Moscow's ambitions, the WSJ notes.  Manufacturers began to look further afield - to Africa.

The salary of students in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone is almost $1,000 per month, which is almost twice the average salary in Russia. 

At the beginning of last year, Russian businessmen from Alabuga rented a hall in an elite school in  the capital of Uganda and gathered an audience of young female students. They offered skilled jobs paid three times higher than at home in Uganda, as well as an airline ticket, free accommodation, and a university diploma for participation in the work-study program.

Joseph Kazibwe, one of the recruiters, who is also a deputy high school principal, says the Russians are interested in young women who excel in high school science. According to Kazibwe, he did not know that they would be involved in the creation of drones.

"Our job is to find and contact suitable candidates," he said. "After that, the Russians take full control of the process. They don't share their recruitment criteria with us, and we don't know how or who they end up choosing.

russia announces the downing of a drone in Tatarstan23.05.24, 14:36 • 15400 views

Since then, more than a thousand women from across Africa have traveled to the Alabuga Free Zone, and another thousand students are likely to join this year's intake, Ugandan officials say.

In promotional videos posted by the Alabuga free zone, students can be seen riding skateboards through the corridors to the sounds of techno. The salary is almost $1,000 a month, which is almost twice the average salary in Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising