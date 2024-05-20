Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61746 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146703 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247238 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173428 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113029 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63325 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100715 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33480 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37925 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247238 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223192 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37925 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44932 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112303 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113237 views
Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22907 views

Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists, said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Almost 300 different foreign-made microelectronics components were found in ballistic missiles made in the DPRK, which the enemy used to attack Ukraine. This information, based on the conclusions of experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, is contained in a report by the British "Center for the Study of Armed Conflict" Conflict Armament Research (CAR). This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the study of foreign components is being conducted in order to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide substantiated evidence of Russian crimes, enable the Ukrainian government to present them in the international arena and attract more support for our country from foreign partners. Implementation of the relevant measures significantly affects the reduction of Russia's economic and military potential.

Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones was prepared by CAR. Thus, 290 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in one object alone, identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile. The vast majority of the elements ensure the missile's navigation and are manufactured by more than 25 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, etc

- Ruvin noted.

The Director of KFI emphasized that imported microelectronics are the basis for all types of Russian missiles. Thus, the conclusions of Ukrainian and foreign experts demonstrate the importance of controlling the export of commercial electronic components and, at the same time, the dependence of the aggressor country, Russia, on foreign technologies.

North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
switzerlandSwitzerland
north-koreaNorth Korea
sinhapurSingapore
taiwanTaiwan
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising