Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin

Almost 300 different foreign-made microelectronics components were found in ballistic missiles made in the DPRK, which the enemy used to attack Ukraine. This information, based on the conclusions of experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, is contained in a report by the British "Center for the Study of Armed Conflict" Conflict Armament Research (CAR). This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

According to him, the study of foreign components is being conducted in order to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide substantiated evidence of Russian crimes, enable the Ukrainian government to present them in the international arena and attract more support for our country from foreign partners. Implementation of the relevant measures significantly affects the reduction of Russia's economic and military potential.

Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones was prepared by CAR. Thus, 290 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in one object alone, identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile. The vast majority of the elements ensure the missile's navigation and are manufactured by more than 25 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, etc - Ruvin noted.

The Director of KFI emphasized that imported microelectronics are the basis for all types of Russian missiles. Thus, the conclusions of Ukrainian and foreign experts demonstrate the importance of controlling the export of commercial electronic components and, at the same time, the dependence of the aggressor country, Russia, on foreign technologies.

North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin