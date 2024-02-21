North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin

The DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own characteristics. This was stated by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin in an interview with the Evening Kyiv edition, UNN reports.

In particular, he confirmed that North Korean missiles had struck the Ukrainian capital.

"We can confirm several cases of Russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, Russia hit Ukraine with at least six such missiles.

North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than Russian ones. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M.

We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomyansky district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed," Ruvin said.

Optional

According to a report by the British research organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR), the DPRK missiles that Russia has used to strike Ukraine this year contain many Western components.

Representatives of the organization directly examined 290 components from the remains of a North Korean ballistic missile found in Kharkiv in January and found that 75% of the components were developed and sold by companies registered in the United States.

Another 16% of the components found in the missile were linked to companies registered in Europe, and 9% to companies registered in Asia.

These components mainly included the missile's navigation system and could be traced back to 26 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, and Japan.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially confirm that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"There is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and debris, identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon.

The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts that are marked with the appropriate 3L22, 3B22, etc. markings, i.e. the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Ruvin.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin