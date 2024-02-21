North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96752 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252722 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174673 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165842 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30832 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27278 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34309 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27446 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225449 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96752 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75965 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113386 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114261 views
North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30249 views

North Korean ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander-M were used by Russia to attack Ukraine, according to experts who found parts of a North Korean missile in Kyiv.

The DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own characteristics. This was stated by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin in an interview with the Evening Kyiv edition, UNN reports.

In particular, he confirmed that North Korean missiles had struck the Ukrainian capital.  

"We can confirm several cases of Russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, Russia hit Ukraine with at least six such missiles.

North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than Russian ones. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M.

We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomyansky district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed," Ruvin said.

Optional 

According to a report by the British research organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR), the DPRK missiles that Russia has used to strike Ukraine this year contain many Western components

Representatives of the organization directly examined 290 components from the remains of a North Korean ballistic missile found in Kharkiv in January and found that 75% of the components were developed and sold by companies registered in the United States.

Another 16% of the components found in the missile were linked to companies registered in Europe, and 9% to companies registered in Asia.

These components mainly included the missile's navigation system and could be traced back to 26 companies headquartered in the United States, China, Germany, and Japan.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially confirm that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"There is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and debris, identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. 

The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts that are marked with the appropriate 3L22, 3B22, etc. markings, i.e. the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
