russia announces the downing of a drone in Tatarstan

russia says that this afternoon its air defense forces allegedly shot down drones over the territory of the Tatarstan Republic. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the russian Ministry of Defense

Details

The Russian Federation said the attack was allegedly carried out by Ukraine around 14:00.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan - the russian ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

Meanwhile, russian media outlets report that a UAV attack was reported in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. In this regard, the work of the airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk has been restricted - they do not receive or send flights.

