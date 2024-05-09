Record range of 1500 km: SBU drone strikes oil refinery in Bashkiria - source

The SBU drone "visited" the Republic of Bashkortostan, where it struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery. The drone hit the catalytic cracking unit and set a historical record by covering a distance of 1500 km. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Russia's "explosive" May 9 continues. After the nighttime "cotton" at two oil depots in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, in the morning a long-range drone "visited" the Republic of Bashkortostan, where it hit the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery. The drone hit a catalytic cracking unit - the source told UNN.

According to our sources, it was a Security Service drone that set a historical record by flying 1500 km.

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes. It specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and other types of petroleum products. The SBU has once again proved that it has powerful technological solutions that help inflict painful blows on the enemy. This means that Russian refineries and oil depots working for the military-industrial complex cannot feel safe even in the deep rear - , an informed source said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that a drone attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat enterprise in the Russian Bashkiria . One of the installations was damaged by smoke.

Earlier, a UNN source reported that "cotton" at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar region of Russia was a successful operation of SBU drones.