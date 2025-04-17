$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11506 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57949 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57054 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65971 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65451 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59714 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52580 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55734 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58003 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
The Ministry of Defense explained what to do if Reserve+ does not pull up a disability certificate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10069 views

If Reserve+ does not see the disability, you need to submit an application through the Electronic Cabinet of a person with a disability or contact the Social Protection Department. If the disability was оформлена після 2025, перевірте дані на порталі soc.gov.ua.

The Ministry of Defense explained what to do if Reserve+ does not pull up a disability certificate

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko said that if there is no information about disability in Reserve+, there are two ways to correct this situation. It all depends on when the disability was established, UNN writes with reference to Facebook page of Chernohorenko.

Details

Do you have a disability, but Reserve+ doesn't see it? Now we will tell you how to make the legal deferral appear in the application. There are two scenarios - depending on when the disability was established

- Chernohorenko said.

According to Chernohorenko, if the disability was оформлена до 01.01.2025, you must apply through the Electronic Cabinet of the person.

(If) until 01.01.2025. In this case, you need to submit an application through the Electronic Cabinet of a person with a disability for initial registration in the system of the Ministry of Social Policy with a scanned copy of the certificate. After that, the data will automatically be pulled into the systems of the Ministry of Social Policy

- explained the Deputy Minister.

Chernohorenko also added that you can contact the Department of Social Protection of the Population with the original certificate and passport. In this case, specialists will enter all the data manually.

If the disability was оформлена after 01.01.2025, you should check your data on the Social Portal soc.gov.ua.

Check the Social Portal soc.gov.ua for information on the results of the assessment by the expert team that replaced the SEC. If there are errors or no data - contact the health care facility where you were assessed

- Chernohorenko explained.

The Deputy Minister added that as soon as the information appears in the registers, it will automatically be pulled into Reserve+.

Addendum

Chernohorenko also said that if a citizen does not accept an electronic referral to the military medical commission and is sent to the TCC to obtain a paper document, you should immediately contact the Ministry of Defense to solve the problem, because this is a violation of the law.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

