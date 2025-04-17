The Ministry of Defense explained what to do if Reserve+ does not pull up a disability certificate

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko said that if there is no information about disability in Reserve+, there are two ways to correct this situation. It all depends on when the disability was established, UNN writes with reference to Facebook page of Chernohorenko.

Details

Do you have a disability, but Reserve+ doesn't see it? Now we will tell you how to make the legal deferral appear in the application. There are two scenarios - depending on when the disability was established - Chernohorenko said.

According to Chernohorenko, if the disability was оформлена до 01.01.2025, you must apply through the Electronic Cabinet of the person.

(If) until 01.01.2025. In this case, you need to submit an application through the Electronic Cabinet of a person with a disability for initial registration in the system of the Ministry of Social Policy with a scanned copy of the certificate. After that, the data will automatically be pulled into the systems of the Ministry of Social Policy - explained the Deputy Minister.

Chernohorenko also added that you can contact the Department of Social Protection of the Population with the original certificate and passport. In this case, specialists will enter all the data manually.

If the disability was оформлена after 01.01.2025, you should check your data on the Social Portal soc.gov.ua.

Check the Social Portal soc.gov.ua for information on the results of the assessment by the expert team that replaced the SEC. If there are errors or no data - contact the health care facility where you were assessed - Chernohorenko explained.

The Deputy Minister added that as soon as the information appears in the registers, it will automatically be pulled into Reserve+.

Addendum

Chernohorenko also said that if a citizen does not accept an electronic referral to the military medical commission and is sent to the TCC to obtain a paper document, you should immediately contact the Ministry of Defense to solve the problem, because this is a violation of the law.