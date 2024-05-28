Bild: Iran supplies Russia with newest bombs for the first time

The Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was probably carrying the latest Iranian Qaem-5 guided bombs. This was reported by the German magazine Bild, citing the words of military expert Julian Repke, who commented on the video from the crash site, UNN reports.

Details

The publication noted that the drone was probably supposed to attack the territory of Sumy region, but did not reach it and crashed.

According to Repke, the use of such bombs may indicate a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Iranian Mohajer-6 drone crashed in Russia: what is known