Bild: Iran supplies Russia with newest bombs for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, Iran has supplied Russia with modern Qaem-5 guided bombs, which were probably on board the Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in the Kursk region of Russia while trying to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine, indicating a new level of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
The Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was probably carrying the latest Iranian Qaem-5 guided bombs. This was reported by the German magazine Bild, citing the words of military expert Julian Repke, who commented on the video from the crash site, UNN reports.
Details
The publication noted that the drone was probably supposed to attack the territory of Sumy region, but did not reach it and crashed.
According to Repke, the use of such bombs may indicate a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
