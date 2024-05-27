Iranian Mohajer-6 drone crashed in Russia: what is known

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78939 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145533 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172064 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163797 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110993 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39292 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57888 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106854 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58352 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219724 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19498 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106854 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110993 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158607 views
Actual
Iranian Mohajer-6 drone crashed in Russia: what is known

Iranian Mohajer-6 drone crashed in Russia: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19993 views

An Iranian Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike drone equipped with Ghaem-5 bombs crashes in Russia near the front line.

An Iranian Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike drone crashed in Russia, near the front line. The UAV was equipped with Ghaem-5 bombs. The details of the incident are reported by Defence Express, according to UNN

It is noted that the crash of the Iranian drone in the Kursk region was first reported by local TV channels. However, the footage of the fallen UAV was later deleted.

However, the experts managed to record that the drone had the tail number ER-858 and was equipped with Ghaem bombs, which, depending on the altitude, can destroy targets at a distance of 12 to 20 kilometers.

According to Defence Express, the enemy previously used Mohajer-6 primarily in the skies over the Black Sea for reconnaissance, adjusting strikes on the southwestern coast, and preventing attacks on its ships.

The crash of an Iranian drone over Russian land may mean that the enemy is implementing plans to use these drones to support its offensive in Kharkiv region or even to strike Sumy region. And also, of course, for reconnaissance and surveillance.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Russia equips its reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy is using drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent.

Like most components of the electronic component base in Russian weapons, trackers are dual-use goods and can be used for civilian and military purposes. Their components, chips and microcircuits, are not produced in Russia. Information about the manufacturers and countries of origin has now been identified and transferred to the pre-trial investigation authorities,” Ruvin said.

Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin20.05.24, 10:13 • 22906 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
black-seaBlack Sea
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising