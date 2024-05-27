Iranian Mohajer-6 drone crashed in Russia: what is known

An Iranian Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike drone crashed in Russia, near the front line. The UAV was equipped with Ghaem-5 bombs. The details of the incident are reported by Defence Express, according to UNN.

It is noted that the crash of the Iranian drone in the Kursk region was first reported by local TV channels. However, the footage of the fallen UAV was later deleted.

However, the experts managed to record that the drone had the tail number ER-858 and was equipped with Ghaem bombs, which, depending on the altitude, can destroy targets at a distance of 12 to 20 kilometers.

According to Defence Express, the enemy previously used Mohajer-6 primarily in the skies over the Black Sea for reconnaissance, adjusting strikes on the southwestern coast, and preventing attacks on its ships.

The crash of an Iranian drone over Russian land may mean that the enemy is implementing plans to use these drones to support its offensive in Kharkiv region or even to strike Sumy region. And also, of course, for reconnaissance and surveillance.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Russia equips its reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy is using drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent.

Like most components of the electronic component base in Russian weapons, trackers are dual-use goods and can be used for civilian and military purposes. Their components, chips and microcircuits, are not produced in Russia. Information about the manufacturers and countries of origin has now been identified and transferred to the pre-trial investigation authorities,” Ruvin said.

Almost 300 foreign-made microelectronics components were found in North Korean missiles by KFI specialists - Oleksandr Ruvin