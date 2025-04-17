Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron today met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, but prior to that spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes, citing Le Monde.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy - as the publication writes, the Elysee Palace said.

Details

Macron was accompanied during the "working lunch" with the US Secretary of State and the Special Representative of President Trump by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

This meeting will take place six days after the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Sky News also showed footage of US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is in Paris for talks on Ukraine, sitting at a table opposite Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, as well as several other officials.

Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Paris for negotiations with the US