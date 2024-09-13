India has returned 45 of its citizens who were recruited by russia for the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117076 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149457 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150610 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44637 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71652 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67967 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 41259 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47686 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194599 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199166 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148155 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151767 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159297 views
India has returned 45 of its citizens who were recruited by russia for the war in Ukraine

India has returned 45 of its citizens who were recruited by russia for the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16112 views

The Indian Foreign Ministry has announced the demobilization of 45 citizens from the russian army who fought in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to return another 50 people who were fraudulently recruited to fight in the war.

45 Indian citizens have been demobilized from the russian army, and diplomats are making efforts to return another 50 people. As UNN writes with reference to Deutsche Welle, this was reported by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, 45 Indian citizens who were recruited by russian mediators and forced to join the russian army and fight against Ukraine have been taken out of the war zone and dismissed from the russian army. Efforts are being made to free another 50 people, the Indian television channel NDTV quoted a spokesman of the ministry as saying.

Context

It is reported that during Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow in July 2024, rf head putin assured that russia will fire all Indians who were misled, drafted into the russian army and sent to fight in Ukraine.

In May, India's Central Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of four people suspected of being part of a large human trafficking network whose members recruited young men to work in russia, where they were forced to sign contracts with the defense ministry upon arrival.

Earlier, a member of the Indian parliament, Vikramjit Singh Sahneib, said that more than 90 Indian citizens had been tricked into sending to Ukraine to fight on russia's side. He added that at least eight of them died and it was not possible to return their bodies to their homeland. According to the MP, most Indian citizens who get to the war are invited to russia under the pretext of providing jobs and then forced to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry without an interpreter. Often people realize that they have gone to the front only when they arrive at the place.

Recall

russia recruits foreign students through deception and coercion, promising money and residency permits to induce them to sign military contracts, and then sends them to Ukraine without any support.

Russia recruits Cubans for war - Bloomberg20.07.2024, 08:17 • 105530 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

