Russian Federation harms the security of a number of African states and uses their citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine - MFA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163690 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142070 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138549 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140872 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140714 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91697 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108238 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187860 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140714 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145953 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137420 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154351 views
Russian Federation harms the security of a number of African states and uses their citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32503 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about Russia's activities in Africa through the African Corps. It condemned Russia's use of African and Arab citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine expresses its serious concern about the ongoing illegal activities of the Russian Federation aimed at expanding its sphere of influence with the use of the so-called "African Corps" of the Russian Federation and its affiliated terrorist Russian private military companies on the sovereign territory of a number of African states. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Russia's destabilizing activities in a number of African countries, UNN reports.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that Russian mercenaries are causing irreparable damage to the stability and security of African countries, fueling internal contradictions and conflicts, causing an increase in human losses, and are engaged in illegal mining and expropriation of valuable mineral resources of these countries to finance Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

"We state that people from Africa and the Middle East, who are being fraudulently or coercively sent by Russia to fight against the Ukrainian people, are regularly taken prisoner by Ukraine.

We call on such foreigners to avoid joining the Russian army by all means, and if they are sent to the front, to use the "I Want to Live" project at the earliest opportunity, to voluntarily surrender their weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and save their lives," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the cynical use by the Russian Federation of citizens of African and Arab countries as mercenaries, who are mercilessly used by the Kremlin regime as "cannon fodder" in battles against the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the territory of our country.

"We call on the governments of friendly countries in Africa and the Middle East to publicly condemn such actions by Russia and take all possible measures to stop this criminal practice.

According to the universally recognized norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter, Ukraine is a victim of illegal, unprovoked and unjustified armed aggression by the Russian Federation. Therefore, it is the international duty of all states that respect the Principles and Purposes of the UN Charter to help protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. It is only through unity and strength that the world is able to repel aggressors and occupiers, wherever they are," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

russia deploys mercenaries from Africa to kursk region - media30.08.24, 14:39 • 12513 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine

