russia is transferring its fighters from the African country of Burkina Faso to the kursk region. This was reported to the French edition Le Monde by the commander of a mercenary brigade, UNN writes.

Details

The publication reports that the russian paramilitary group PMC Bear, which is affiliated with the russian defense ministry, is leaving Burkina Faso. Since May, about a hundred fighters have been providing security for key figures of the local military junta.

The official reason for their departure, just three months after their arrival, is their participation in russian defense efforts against the Ukrainian army's offensive launched on August 6 in the kursk region.

russian commander viktor yermolayev, nicknamed "jedi," confirmed the fact of his withdrawal from Burkina Faso in a commentary to Le Monde.

Recall

Under the pretext of exercises, belarus is bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine. In addition, mercenaries of the former wagner PMC are being spotted. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from moscow and to withdraw their troops.

British intelligence: after the death of Pryzhyn, about 5 thousand mercenaries remained in the Wagner PMC