US Supreme Court refuses to review decision on legalization of same-sex marriage

The US Supreme Court has rejected a petition from former Kentucky official Kim Davis, who called for the overturning of the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, the US Supreme Court, without discussion or separate opinions from the justices, rejected the request of Kim Davis, a former Rowan County clerk in Kentucky who once refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, citing her religious beliefs. Davis sought to use the lawsuit against her as a pretext to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which guaranteed the right to marriage for same-sex couples in all US states.

Kazakhstan's Parliament preliminarily approved a law banning "LGBT propaganda"

Despite the hopes of those advocating for a review, the court showed no interest in opening the case — even after a change in the composition of the judges, where a conservative majority of 6 to 3 now prevails.

The only judge who previously called for a review of this precedent remains Clarence Thomas. In 2022, after the overturning of the federal right to abortion, he stated that the court should "reconsider" other decisions, including the legalization of same-sex marriage. At the same time, Justice Samuel Alito then emphasized that "nothing in this opinion casts doubt on other judicial precedents unrelated to abortion."

Thus, the right to same-sex marriage in the US remains valid and protected despite attempts to challenge it.

A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.