Kazakhstan's Parliament preliminarily approved a law banning "LGBT propaganda"

In Kazakhstan, deputies have taken a step towards adopting a law that prohibits the dissemination of so-called "LGBT propaganda" in media and on the Internet. Violators face fines or up to 10 days of arrest. Human rights activists call the initiative open discrimination, while the authorities justify it by protecting "traditional values," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

A working group of parliament members approved amendments introducing punishment for what it considers propaganda of non-traditional relations and pedophilia, echoing similar laws adopted in Russia and other former Soviet countries, the publication writes. As indicated, this step means that the amendments are likely to be adopted after a full vote in parliament, which is dominated by lawmakers "loyal to the Kazakh authorities."

The amendments must be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has expressed support for "traditional values" in recent months.

Tatyana Chernobyll, an independent Kazakh human rights consultant, told Reuters that the amendments "legitimize open discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

Addition

Kazakhstan, where the majority of the population practices Islam but the state maintains a secular structure, legalized same-sex relationships back in the 1990s. Despite this, public sentiment remains largely conservative.

During the discussion of the bill, MP Nurlan Auesbayev stated that "propaganda in favor of LGBT relations poses an open threat not only to society but also to the country."

Similar laws aimed at restricting coverage of LGBT topics have been adopted by other post-Soviet states in recent years, including Russia, Georgia, and Hungary.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Hungarian parliament adopted a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing child protection. Violations are subject to fines and the use of facial recognition.