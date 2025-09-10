A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.

$41.120.13
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 3590 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 7310 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 12639 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 16584 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 42152 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 62287 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 52052 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 31822 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36164 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 24267 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 33353 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 39709 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 36884 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 29417 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 25338 views
A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Desnianskyi District Court, recognizing the de facto marital relations between Zoryan Kys and Tymur Levchuk. This is the first such decision in modern Ukraine.

A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal made a historic decision. The institution considered the appeal in the case of Zoryan Kis and Tymur Levchuk. UNN reports with reference to Insight_ngo.

Details

The All-Ukrainian human rights LGBTQI organization confirmed that today in Kyiv, the Court of Appeal recognized factual marital relations between two men.

Today, the appeal in the case of Zoryan Kis and Tymur Levchuk was heard. The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the complaint, upholding the decision of the Desnyansky District Court, which for the first time in the history of Ukraine established the fact of two men living together as one family, recognizing the existence of marital relations between them.

- reports the NGO "Insight" on its social media profile page

Note:

  • the appeal was heard in open session;
    • a support rally accompanied the hearing of the case in court.

      Today we came out to the building of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to show: the topic of same-sex marriage is important for the entire community. LGBTI+ people in Ukraine are still waiting for recognition of their families and equal rights. And we are not silent.

      Recall

      For European integration, Ukraine is obliged to adopt, in particular, a bill aimed at combating any intolerance and minimizing manifestations of aggression, - said Mykhailo Yurov, project manager of KyivPride NGO, in June 2025.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Society
      Rallies in Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv