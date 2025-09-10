A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal made a historic decision. The institution considered the appeal in the case of Zoryan Kis and Tymur Levchuk. UNN reports with reference to Insight_ngo.

Details

The All-Ukrainian human rights LGBTQI organization confirmed that today in Kyiv, the Court of Appeal recognized factual marital relations between two men.

Today, the appeal in the case of Zoryan Kis and Tymur Levchuk was heard. The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the complaint, upholding the decision of the Desnyansky District Court, which for the first time in the history of Ukraine established the fact of two men living together as one family, recognizing the existence of marital relations between them. - reports the NGO "Insight" on its social media profile page

Note:

the appeal was heard in open session;

a support rally accompanied the hearing of the case in court.

Today we came out to the building of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to show: the topic of same-sex marriage is important for the entire community. LGBTI+ people in Ukraine are still waiting for recognition of their families and equal rights. And we are not silent. - Insight LGBTQ NGO reported earlier today.

Recall

For European integration, Ukraine is obliged to adopt, in particular, a bill aimed at combating any intolerance and minimizing manifestations of aggression, - said Mykhailo Yurov, project manager of KyivPride NGO, in June 2025.