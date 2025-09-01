$41.320.06
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
03:53 PM • 13625 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 24176 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 31391 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 175112 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 101731 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 183275 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 190549 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 161471 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 129882 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
How Russia and China surpassed the US in TNT production globally – New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

US TNT reserves have significantly decreased due to the closure of the last plant in the 1980s and the cessation of exports from Russia and China. The Pentagon is building a new plant in Kentucky worth $435 million, which will become operational in 2028.

How Russia and China surpassed the US in TNT production globally – New York Times

In the United States of America, the reserves of explosives for weapons production have significantly decreased. The New York Times article highlights the problem of the reduction in the amount of TNT in the USA and how this affects the country's defense capabilities and support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The New York Times article describes the situation with TNT production in the USA. Historically, the basis of Washington's military power was its own weapons production, which cannot be manufactured without TNT.

In the mid-1980s, the last TNT production plant was closed. After that, other countries (Russia, China, Ukraine, Poland) increased their own capacities – which led to the USA starting to import the product.

For a long time, Poland exported TNT to the USA, but after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, priorities changed. During this period, Ukraine has already received more explosives from Poland for its own weapons production.

At the same time, over the past 3-4 years, Russia and China have suspended TNT exports to the USA.

This year, the Pentagon announced the construction of a new TNT production plant in Kentucky worth $435 million. The plant is expected to start operating in 2028.

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the United States provides Ukraine with weapons that allow striking more distant targets on Russian territory. He also noted that American weapons are not paid for by US taxpayers, and the US is negotiating with Russia.

Yehor Brailian

