In the United States of America, the reserves of explosives for weapons production have significantly decreased. The New York Times article highlights the problem of the reduction in the amount of TNT in the USA and how this affects the country's defense capabilities and support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The New York Times article describes the situation with TNT production in the USA. Historically, the basis of Washington's military power was its own weapons production, which cannot be manufactured without TNT.

In the mid-1980s, the last TNT production plant was closed. After that, other countries (Russia, China, Ukraine, Poland) increased their own capacities – which led to the USA starting to import the product.

For a long time, Poland exported TNT to the USA, but after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, priorities changed. During this period, Ukraine has already received more explosives from Poland for its own weapons production.

At the same time, over the past 3-4 years, Russia and China have suspended TNT exports to the USA.

This year, the Pentagon announced the construction of a new TNT production plant in Kentucky worth $435 million. The plant is expected to start operating in 2028.

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the United States provides Ukraine with weapons that allow striking more distant targets on Russian territory. He also noted that American weapons are not paid for by US taxpayers, and the US is negotiating with Russia.

US National Guard in Washington authorized to carry weapons - CNN