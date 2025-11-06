"Black boxes" found from UPS plane that crashed in Louisville

Federal investigators reported that flight recorders, the so-called "black boxes," were found among the wreckage of a UPS cargo plane that crashed during takeoff from Louisville Airport, Kentucky. At least 12 people, including a child, died in the crash. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press, Reuters.

Details

Todd Inman, a representative of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), reported that a powerful flash of fire erupted around the left wing during takeoff, and one of the three engines detached as the aircraft attempted to gain altitude.

The explosion and subsequent fire covered a large area – approximately half a mile (about 800 meters), affecting an industrial zone and an oil refinery, which also exploded.

The MD-11 aircraft with three crew members was on a flight to Honolulu. After takeoff, it collided with several structures outside the airport, causing a massive fire and thick smoke over the city. Rescuers continue the search, and several people are still considered missing.

According to Louisville authorities, the airport has already resumed operations, but the runway where the accident occurred will remain closed for about 10 days for investigation and repairs. Due to the incident, UPS temporarily suspended cargo sorting at its main logistics hub, Worldport, leading to delivery delays.

The investigation is currently focused on determining the reasons for the engine detachment, which, according to the designers, was supposed to guarantee a safe flight even in the event of its failure. The disaster occurred at 5:15 PM local time, shortly after the plane took off from Louisville to Honolulu.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 4, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville International Airport.

