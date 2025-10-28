Plane with 12 people crashed en route to a popular tourist reserve in Kenya

A small plane crashed in Kenya's coastal Kwale region early Tuesday while en route to the popular Maasai Mara National Reserve, with fears that 12 people have died, officials said, according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

The crash occurred in a hilly and forested area approximately 40 kilometers from the Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orende said that work at the crash site is ongoing and more detailed information will be provided later.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said there were 12 people on board the plane, and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

For reference

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination, where the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti to Tanzania is observed.