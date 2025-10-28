Plane with 12 people crashed en route to a popular tourist reserve in Kenya
Kyiv • UNN
A small plane crashed in Kenya while en route to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. There were 12 people on board, and authorities are investigating the causes of the crash.
A small plane crashed in Kenya's coastal Kwale region early Tuesday while en route to the popular Maasai Mara National Reserve, with fears that 12 people have died, officials said, according to UNN, citing AP.
Details
The crash occurred in a hilly and forested area approximately 40 kilometers from the Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orende said that work at the crash site is ongoing and more detailed information will be provided later.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said there were 12 people on board the plane, and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
For reference
The Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination, where the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti to Tanzania is observed.