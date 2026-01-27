Winter storm in US linked to 38 deaths

At least 38 deaths have been linked to the horrific winter storm that swept across the US from Texas to Massachusetts, USA Today reports, writes UNN.

Details

Dangerous weather conditions "are currently linked to at least 38 deaths in 14 states, including one each in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and New Jersey; two each in Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Mississippi; three each in Pennsylvania and Louisiana; six in Texas; five in Tennessee; and nine in New York," the publication writes.

Many deaths, as indicated, were related to hypothermia, activities related to snow removal.

On Tuesday, "extremely low temperatures" persisted in the central and eastern United States, and power outages in some areas are expected to last for several days.

According to the US National Weather Service, tens of millions of Americans received severe cold warnings as arctic air blasts kept temperatures below freezing. AccuWeather forecasters warned that arctic air over the region is expected to maintain severe cold in areas already covered in snow and ice, creating life-threatening conditions.

The Weather Prediction Center noted that cold conditions are forecast to persist in the eastern US until early February.

"New York could see one of its longest periods of sub-zero temperatures on record, impacting transportation, energy consumption, and business operations," AccuWeather warned.

Over the weekend, a deadly winter storm hit much of the country with snow and freezing rain, disrupting transportation and causing widespread power outages. On Sunday, the number of power outages across the United States reached about one million, according to the publication.

