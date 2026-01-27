Winter storm in US linked to 38 deaths

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
02:04 PM • 2382 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 13200 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 11399 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 10298 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 18634 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23310 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16323 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18555 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33264 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82683 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.2m/s
89%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 29413 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 12190 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 16462 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 12360 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 16364 views
Publications
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 13177 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 16469 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 18620 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23300 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 46191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Village
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 8156 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 25681 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 25005 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 25350 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 28042 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Times
Tor missile system

Winter storm in US linked to 38 deaths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

A horrific winter storm in the US has caused at least 38 deaths in 14 states, including New York, Texas, and Tennessee. Extremely low temperatures and power outages persist in the central and eastern parts of the country.

Winter storm in US linked to 38 deaths

At least 38 deaths have been linked to the horrific winter storm that swept across the US from Texas to Massachusetts, USA Today reports, writes UNN.

Details

Dangerous weather conditions "are currently linked to at least 38 deaths in 14 states, including one each in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and New Jersey; two each in Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Mississippi; three each in Pennsylvania and Louisiana; six in Texas; five in Tennessee; and nine in New York," the publication writes.

Many deaths, as indicated, were related to hypothermia, activities related to snow removal.

On Tuesday, "extremely low temperatures" persisted in the central and eastern United States, and power outages in some areas are expected to last for several days.

According to the US National Weather Service, tens of millions of Americans received severe cold warnings as arctic air blasts kept temperatures below freezing. AccuWeather forecasters warned that arctic air over the region is expected to maintain severe cold in areas already covered in snow and ice, creating life-threatening conditions.

The Weather Prediction Center noted that cold conditions are forecast to persist in the eastern US until early February.

"New York could see one of its longest periods of sub-zero temperatures on record, impacting transportation, energy consumption, and business operations," AccuWeather warned.

Over the weekend, a deadly winter storm hit much of the country with snow and freezing rain, disrupting transportation and causing widespread power outages. On Sunday, the number of power outages across the United States reached about one million, according to the publication.

Powerful storm in the US: 14 people dead, hundreds of thousands without power, over 10,000 flights canceled26.01.26, 17:07 • 4000 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Louisiana
Kansas
New Jersey
Kentucky
Tennessee
Arkansas
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Michigan
Texas
New York City
United States