Powerful storm in the US: 14 people dead, hundreds of thousands without power, over 10,000 flights canceled

A powerful storm that hit parts of the United States has claimed the lives of at least 14 people, and hundreds of thousands are without electricity, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

At least 14 deaths in several states are linked to the storm, although in some cases, officials say it is too early to determine the cause of death.

Deaths have been reported in New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Kansas, and Texas, where a 16-year-old girl died in a sledding accident.

More than 10,000 flights have been canceled, and schools and roads across the country are closed.

"According to the FlightAware website, the number of canceled flights today has increased to 10,061. New York has been most affected by disruptions, with 379 flights canceled and more than 30 delayed at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports," the report says.

The winter storm also caused massive flight cancellations at Boston Logan International Airport, as well as at Dulles, Reagan, and Baltimore airports in Washington.

Warnings from the US National Weather Service (NWS) stretched from Texas in the south to New England in the northeast.

Even for Canada, this storm came as a shock, as Pearson Airport experienced record snowfall on Sunday.

Freezing rain created dangerous travel conditions, and on Monday morning, temperatures dropped below freezing—even on the Gulf Coast.

The tracking website PowerOutage.com, as reported by The Guardian, showed that as of Monday, more than 820,000 customers were without power, mostly in the southern US, where the storm intensified on Saturday.

However, as the publication writes, in most places affected by this winter storm, snowfall will continue to subside on Monday, mostly limited to far eastern Canada by Tuesday.

Some lake-effect snow will continue over the next few days, leading to further snow accumulation in areas east of the Great Lakes, but many other central and eastern parts of the US will be mostly dry but very cold.

"Thus, while the forecast may look less alarming, the snow and ice already on the ground are unlikely to melt quickly and will continue to cause problems," the report says.

