Heavy snowfalls and storms paralyzed energy and transport in Europe

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
10:18 AM • 18 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 2176 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 2810 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 11152 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 12512 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 22229 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 32463 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 28632 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 25671 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21256 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
95%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 14740 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 15259 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 12753 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 8780 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 11799 views
Publications
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 2176 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 1730 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 11153 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 98813 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 114067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 25066 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 25062 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 41375 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 41485 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 54594 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The Economist

Heavy snowfalls and storms paralyzed energy and transport in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A powerful winter storm brought record precipitation and extreme temperature drops to Northern and Eastern Europe. Forecasters predict severe frosts over the next two weeks, which will create a critical load on energy systems.

Heavy snowfalls and storms paralyzed energy and transport in Europe

The northern and eastern parts of the European continent have found themselves at the epicenter of a powerful winter storm, which has brought record precipitation and an extreme drop in temperature. Forecasters predict that severe frosts will last for at least the next two weeks, creating a critical load on the region's energy systems. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The German meteorological service DWD has declared the highest, red level of danger for a number of regions of the country. In the south-central regions, up to 20 centimeters of snow are expected, while the northeast is preparing for a 15-centimeter snow cover. Such weather has already begun to negatively affect the country's renewable energy.

Media: Thick smog from Poland and Czech Republic covered Germany25.01.26, 19:20 • 5548 views

MetDesk meteorologist Matthew Dobson noted that significant snow accumulation on solar panels will significantly limit electricity production in many areas of Germany starting Monday. The situation is complicated by the global increase in natural gas prices, as LNG export capacities from the United States have decreased due to similar winter storms overseas.

Scandinavia and the Balkans under the blow of the elements

In Sweden, the situation turned out to be even more complicated: an orange warning was introduced for the southeastern territories. The national forecaster SMHI predicts up to 30 centimeters of snow within the next day and warns residents about the high probability of mass power outages. The authorities officially urged citizens "not to go outside without extreme necessity" to avoid accidents on icy roads.

The storm front also covered Denmark and Poland, where a yellow level of danger due to blizzards is in effect. Warnings about deteriorating weather conditions are spreading along the entire trajectory of the cyclone - from the Scandinavian Peninsula to the Balkan countries. Emergency services are working in an intensified mode, trying to prevent a complete collapse of the continent's transport arteries. 

Powerful storm begins to rage in the USA: state of emergency in at least 16 states and Washington, over 9000 flights canceled24.01.26, 14:45 • 5204 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.
Denmark
Sweden
Europe
Germany
United States
Poland