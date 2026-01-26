Heavy snowfalls and storms paralyzed energy and transport in Europe

The northern and eastern parts of the European continent have found themselves at the epicenter of a powerful winter storm, which has brought record precipitation and an extreme drop in temperature. Forecasters predict that severe frosts will last for at least the next two weeks, creating a critical load on the region's energy systems. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The German meteorological service DWD has declared the highest, red level of danger for a number of regions of the country. In the south-central regions, up to 20 centimeters of snow are expected, while the northeast is preparing for a 15-centimeter snow cover. Such weather has already begun to negatively affect the country's renewable energy.

MetDesk meteorologist Matthew Dobson noted that significant snow accumulation on solar panels will significantly limit electricity production in many areas of Germany starting Monday. The situation is complicated by the global increase in natural gas prices, as LNG export capacities from the United States have decreased due to similar winter storms overseas.

Scandinavia and the Balkans under the blow of the elements

In Sweden, the situation turned out to be even more complicated: an orange warning was introduced for the southeastern territories. The national forecaster SMHI predicts up to 30 centimeters of snow within the next day and warns residents about the high probability of mass power outages. The authorities officially urged citizens "not to go outside without extreme necessity" to avoid accidents on icy roads.

The storm front also covered Denmark and Poland, where a yellow level of danger due to blizzards is in effect. Warnings about deteriorating weather conditions are spreading along the entire trajectory of the cyclone - from the Scandinavian Peninsula to the Balkan countries. Emergency services are working in an intensified mode, trying to prevent a complete collapse of the continent's transport arteries.

