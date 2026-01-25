Media: Thick smog from Poland and Czech Republic covered Germany

An unfavorable combination of cold and polluted air, which came from Eastern Europe, has settled in Germany, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to meteorologist Carsten Brandt, easterly and south-easterly winds will continue to bring pollution to the country in the coming weeks, and the short-term improvement after the snowfall will be short-lived.

The main sources of smog were emissions from coal-fired power plants and private coal heating systems in Poland and the Czech Republic. Because of this, today the concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in Berlin reached 140 micrograms per cubic meter - significantly higher than WHO recommendations.

Britain braces for heavy rain: yellow warnings issued

High values were also recorded in Dresden, Leipzig, Erfurt and Frankfurt an der Oder. Even in Hamburg, almost half of the pollution came from outside.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that warm air above acts as a lid, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Experts warn that February could be the worst month for air quality. At the same time, Germany itself produces a significant share of pollution: in particular, due to thousands of private fireplaces and stoves, especially in the suburbs of large cities, the publication adds.