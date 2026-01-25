Media: Thick smog from Poland and Czech Republic covered Germany

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
04:17 PM • 2018 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
12:24 PM • 9058 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 12204 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 12461 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 14256 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 25483 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 43386 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34692 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42410 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39854 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 8648 views
Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shootingJanuary 25, 08:03 AM • 4264 views
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - AxiosJanuary 25, 08:17 AM • 5154 views
USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantJanuary 25, 09:08 AM • 4432 views
The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikesVideoJanuary 25, 09:44 AM • 3990 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 82274 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 95635 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 106022 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 99702 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 100650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 19011 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 19258 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35811 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36287 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49220 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News

Media: Thick smog from Poland and Czech Republic covered Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Germany is facing cold weather and polluted air from Eastern Europe. A meteorologist predicts further pollution due to winds from the east and southeast.

Media: Thick smog from Poland and Czech Republic covered Germany

An unfavorable combination of cold and polluted air, which came from Eastern Europe, has settled in Germany, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to meteorologist Carsten Brandt, easterly and south-easterly winds will continue to bring pollution to the country in the coming weeks, and the short-term improvement after the snowfall will be short-lived.

The main sources of smog were emissions from coal-fired power plants and private coal heating systems in Poland and the Czech Republic. Because of this, today the concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in Berlin reached 140 micrograms per cubic meter - significantly higher than WHO recommendations.

Britain braces for heavy rain: yellow warnings issued25.01.26, 16:49 • 1942 views

High values were also recorded in Dresden, Leipzig, Erfurt and Frankfurt an der Oder. Even in Hamburg, almost half of the pollution came from outside.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that warm air above acts as a lid, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Experts warn that February could be the worst month for air quality. At the same time, Germany itself produces a significant share of pollution: in particular, due to thousands of private fireplaces and stoves, especially in the suburbs of large cities, the publication adds.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Heating
Electricity
Bild
Dresden
Leipzig
Hamburg
Czech Republic
Germany
Berlin
Poland