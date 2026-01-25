$43.170.00
Britain braces for heavy rain: yellow warnings issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The UK Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain expected on Monday and Tuesday. Torrential downpours could cause transport disruptions, flooding, and power outages.

Britain braces for heavy rain: yellow warnings issued

In the UK, the meteorological service has issued a series of yellow warnings for heavy rains expected on Monday and Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The first warning concerns the central and southern parts of Northern Ireland, including Enniskillen, Omagh, and Newry.

Forecasters say that torrential rains are likely to cause disruptions to public transport and localized flooding.

Travel times may be longer, bus and train services may be affected, and some homes and businesses may be flooded.

The second yellow warning concerns the southwest of England and areas further east, almost reaching Portsmouth and extending north to Oxford.

It also extends to Wales, with the exception of the northern and western coasts.

There are warnings that some communities may be cut off from power due to flooded roads, and power outages are also possible.

Two additional yellow warnings have been issued for Tuesday. One of them concerns rain in the south of England, east of Oxford and Portsmouth, and across Kent.

Add

Steve Willington, Chief Forecaster at the UK Met Office, said: "Unsettled conditions will continue through the week, with a mix of rain, strong winds and further snowfall on the hills, especially in northern areas where colder air remains. While many areas will see typical late January conditions, there is an increased chance of some weather impacts overnight Monday into Tuesday."

Over 15,000 homes in darkness: Cyclone Koji devastates Queensland coast in Australia11.01.26, 07:56 • 5961 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Real estate
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Wales
England
Great Britain