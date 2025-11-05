In the US, the death toll in the cargo plane crash has risen to nine – BBC

The death toll from the UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky has risen to nine. This was announced by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who specified that rescue services have completed the main search operations at the scene of the tragedy, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening local time. The UPS cargo liner crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville International Airport. Witnesses report that after the crash, the plane exploded, creating a huge fireball that was visible for several kilometers.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, 11 more people were injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

We already have confirmed deaths, but unfortunately, the death toll may rise. – Beshear said during a briefing.

Specialists from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are working at the crash site. Preliminary data indicate that the cause of the disaster could have been a technical engine malfunction shortly after takeoff, but final conclusions will be announced after analyzing the flight recorders.

Louisville Mayor thanked the rescuers for their promptness.

This is a terrible tragedy for our community. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and support everyone who has suffered losses. – said Craig Greenberg.

Recall

The day before, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville Airport, en route to Honolulu. The crash caused a powerful fire.