Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
In the US, the death toll in the cargo plane crash has risen to nine – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

The death toll from the UPS plane crash in Kentucky has reached nine people. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Louisville International Airport.

The death toll from the UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky has risen to nine. This was announced by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who specified that rescue services have completed the main search operations at the scene of the tragedy, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening local time. The UPS cargo liner crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville International Airport. Witnesses report that after the crash, the plane exploded, creating a huge fireball that was visible for several kilometers.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, 11 more people were injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

We already have confirmed deaths, but unfortunately, the death toll may rise.

– Beshear said during a briefing.

Specialists from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are working at the crash site. Preliminary data indicate that the cause of the disaster could have been a technical engine malfunction shortly after takeoff, but final conclusions will be announced after analyzing the flight recorders.

Louisville Mayor thanked the rescuers for their promptness.

This is a terrible tragedy for our community. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and support everyone who has suffered losses.

– said Craig Greenberg.

Recall

The day before, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville Airport, en route to Honolulu. The crash caused a powerful fire. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Kentucky
Federal Aviation Administration
United States