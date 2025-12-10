Republican Thomas Massie has introduced a bill in Congress for the United States of America to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He published the text of the bill on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

The American politician called NATO a "relic of the Cold War." He believes that the US should withdraw from the Alliance and redirect money to its own defense, rather than to protect "socialist countries."

Today I introduced HR 6508 to terminate our membership in NATO - he stated.

In this bill, the congressman stated that NATO was created to counter the Soviet Union, which collapsed more than 30 years ago.

Since then, US involvement has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to carry the risk of drawing the US into foreign wars. - the bill states.

At the same time, it is not entirely clear what Thomas Massie meant by "socialist countries," because after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact Organization, there were no socialist states left in Europe.

Who is Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Kentucky's 4th congressional district since November 2012. He was elected there as a Republican.

It is not the first time Massie has made such statements: in 2024, he also spoke about the need for the US to withdraw from NATO. At the time, he said that the state of Hawaii, which is located on the corresponding islands in the Pacific Ocean, is not covered by the NATO treaty, and therefore the US should withdraw from the Alliance.

What is NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by European countries and the United States to counter Soviet expansion. In 1955, the USSR created its own military-political bloc – the Warsaw Pact Organization, which existed until 1991.

During its existence, NATO has undergone several waves of expansion: currently, there are 32 countries in the Alliance. In 2022-2023, Finland and Sweden became new NATO members – this happened after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After the collapse of the USSR, NATO redirected its attention to combating international terrorism. But due to Russia's aggressive actions in Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine, the Alliance is preparing for a possible Russian attack that could occur in the coming years.

