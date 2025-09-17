Toyota recalls almost 600,000 cars in the US due to faulty digital dashboards

Due to a malfunction of digital instrument panels, the automotive giant Toyota is recalling almost 600,000 cars in the USA. Such defects can cause emergency situations on the roads. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Almost 600,000 cars, namely 591,000 vehicles, will be recalled by the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota in the USA. Lexus cars will also be recalled.

The reason is a possible malfunction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panels, which can completely go out both when starting the engine and due to such a breakdown, the speedometer can show incorrect data, and damage can also affect malfunction indicators and warning signals.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this recall is classified as a safety repair, as the problem directly affects the driver's ability to control the vehicle.

The list of models subject to recall includes the brand's most popular cars: among Toyota – Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, Camry, Grand Highlander, Venza, GR Corolla, Tacoma, Highlander, and 4Runner. Among Lexus – LS, RX, and TX.

Owners of problematic cars will be notified by mid-November 2025. Dealers will update the software for free or completely replace the display. The company emphasizes that the car's drivability is not affected, but the lack of speed readings and signals can create dangerous conditions.

At the same time, Toyota continues to actively work on other areas. The automaker presented the new 300 hp GR Yaris, aimed at motorsport enthusiasts, and is also investing $1.3 billion in its Kentucky plant for the production of electric SUVs. In addition, the Toyota Gazoo Racing division attracts attention with its historical projects, including the reproduction of original engine components for the legendary Corolla AE86.

