Toyota recalls almost 600,000 cars in the US due to faulty digital dashboards

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 10998 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 13194 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 58565 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 84121 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 45435 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 58404 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 84814 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30612 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61865 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38476 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 11819 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 14097 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 31860 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 20284 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 5458 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 5834 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 58569 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 84124 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 42035 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 84816 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
United Kingdom
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 23754 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 30167 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 60375 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 58520 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 62943 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times
ChatGPT

Toyota recalls almost 600,000 cars in the US due to faulty digital dashboards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Japanese automaker Toyota is recalling 591,000 vehicles in the US, including Lexus models, due to a potential malfunction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panels. The defect could lead to incorrect speedometer readings and the absence of warning signals, creating dangerous conditions on the roads.

Toyota recalls almost 600,000 cars in the US due to faulty digital dashboards

Due to a malfunction of digital instrument panels, the automotive giant Toyota is recalling almost 600,000 cars in the USA. Such defects can cause emergency situations on the roads. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Almost 600,000 cars, namely 591,000 vehicles, will be recalled by the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota in the USA. Lexus cars will also be recalled. 

The reason is a possible malfunction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panels, which can completely go out both when starting the engine and due to such a breakdown, the speedometer can show incorrect data, and damage can also affect malfunction indicators and warning signals. 

Ford cuts 1,000 jobs in Germany due to low EV demand - Newsweek16.09.25, 18:12 • 3196 views

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this recall is classified as a safety repair, as the problem directly affects the driver's ability to control the vehicle.

The list of models subject to recall includes the brand's most popular cars: among Toyota – Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, Camry, Grand Highlander, Venza, GR Corolla, Tacoma, Highlander, and 4Runner. Among Lexus – LS, RX, and TX.

Porsche is preparing electric Boxster and Cayman: what is known17.09.25, 08:49 • 1560 views

Owners of problematic cars will be notified by mid-November 2025. Dealers will update the software for free or completely replace the display. The company emphasizes that the car's drivability is not affected, but the lack of speed readings and signals can create dangerous conditions.

At the same time, Toyota continues to actively work on other areas. The automaker presented the new 300 hp GR Yaris, aimed at motorsport enthusiasts, and is also investing $1.3 billion in its Kentucky plant for the production of electric SUVs. In addition, the Toyota Gazoo Racing division attracts attention with its historical projects, including the reproduction of original engine components for the legendary Corolla AE86.

Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models17.09.25, 09:27 • 3342 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Porsche
Kentucky
Toyota
Germany
United States