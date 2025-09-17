Porsche is preparing electric Boxster and Cayman: what is known

The next Boxster and Cayman models will be electric, but Porsche is still considering a gasoline-powered option, as demand for electric vehicles falls, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman have long been the brand's accessible entry-level models into the sports car family, offering a balanced engine layout and impeccable driving feel at a price lower than the 911. For many buyers, they are the first step into the world of high-performance two-seater Porsche cars.

However, these two models are facing serious changes. Porsche is preparing all-electric successors to the 718 line, positioning them as a new chapter in the history of its lightweight, driver-focused roadsters and coupes. The company is confident in its capabilities, even despite changing market conditions.

According to a report by Australia's Carsales, Porsche is maintaining its plan to release all-electric replacements for the Boxster and Cayman. Frank Moser, Vice President responsible for the 911 and 718 lines, emphasized that EV development is in full swing.

"We are working on an electric car, and believe me, it will be a great car," Moser said at the Munich Motor Show. "We have decided to go electric for the 718 and we are working on it, and I think it is really not the wrong decision. You can be sure that this car will be truly brilliant because it is light, powerful, and this combination is perfect for a two-door sports car, believe me."

While Porsche is focused on the future EV, Carsales, citing insider sources, confirmed that the company is still considering an internal combustion engine alternative, but has not yet made a final decision.

The possibility of retaining a gasoline variant is linked to Porsche's recent decision to offer both an electric and an internal combustion engine version for the next-generation Macan SUV. The gasoline model is expected to appear as early as 2028. A similar strategy could be implemented for the Boxster and Cayman, although the automaker has not yet confirmed this.

Connection with Audi

Any decision will also affect the entire Volkswagen Group. Audi plans to launch a production version of its all-electric Concept C convertible in 2027, using the same PPE architecture that will underpin the electric 718 models. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed that the Concept C will be exclusively electric, although he hinted at the possibility of hybrids in others.

Currently, Porsche continues to develop the next-generation Boxster and Cayman as purely electric vehicles, positioning them as an example of the brand's lightweight performance in the EV era, while leaving a narrow window open for an internal combustion engine future, the publication notes.

