New Porsche Cayenne to get a revolutionary solution - wireless charging: what is known

Porsche is preparing a revolution for electric car owners: the new 2026 Cayenne EV will be able to charge without cables – simply by parking over a special platform. The German car manufacturer promises to make charging electric vehicles as simple as charging a smartphone. This is reported by Robb Report, writes UNN.

Details

The upcoming all-electric Porsche Cayenne offers a wireless charging option, avoiding the need to connect to the home network with a cable. To charge the car, simply park it over a special inductive platform from Porsche. The company will present this system publicly next week at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

Ease of use, suitability for daily use, and charging infrastructure remain crucial factors when it comes to the adoption of electromobility - stated Dr. Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche Executive Board.

Charging occurs on the principle of a magnetic field: when the car is over the platform, energy is transferred between the plates without physical contact. Porsche claims the system operates with 90% efficiency, allowing the Cayenne to be charged as quickly as with a conventional cable up to 11 kW.

The air-cooled platform can withstand temperatures from -40 to +50 °C, although the impact of extreme conditions on charging speed is not yet specified.

This innovation highlights the trend towards simplifying the use of electric vehicles and meets the growing demand for comfort and convenience among drivers who seek a maximally automated and silent charging experience.

