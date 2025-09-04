Former Lamborghini designer Schmelz to head Xiaomi Auto's European division

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 10860 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 26780 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 32065 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 31305 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 55788 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 25618 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 26455 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23297 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25603 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 52944 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 263981 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 255955 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 253222 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 246778 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 11485 views
Publications
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 10834 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 21660 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 55760 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 39649 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 52929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 8934 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 11957 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 14928 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 32188 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 45102 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y

Former Lamborghini designer Schmelz to head Xiaomi Auto's European division

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Fabian Schmelz, former head of exterior design at Lamborghini, has joined Xiaomi Auto. He will lead the exterior design department in the company's European division.

Former Lamborghini designer Schmelz to head Xiaomi Auto's European division

Xiaomi Auto announced the appointment of Fabian Schmeltz, former chief exterior designer at Lamborghini, as head of exterior design at the company's European division. This move symbolizes the Chinese manufacturer's desire to strengthen its developments with the help of European specialists. This is reported by CarNewsChina, writes UNN.

Details

Fabian Schmeltz has significant experience in automotive design. At Lamborghini, he participated in the development of the Temerario model, and before that, at Porsche, he worked on the 718 Boxster, the VisionGT concept, and the Mission E prototype, which was transformed into the production model Taycan. Now his task will be to form a recognizable style for Xiaomi electric cars, which are still perceived ambiguously by the market.

Robotaxi goes beyond Austin, Texas: Tesla opens self-driving car to everyone04.09.25, 09:36 • 548 views

The brand's first models – SU7 and YU7 – received widespread resonance but also caused controversy. Some users compared the SU7 to the Porsche Taycan, and the YU7 to the Ferrari Purosangue. This even gave rise to ironic nicknames: "Mi-sche" (Xiaomi + Porsche) and "Fe-rami" (Ferrari + Xiaomi).

Li Tianyuan, General Manager of Industrial Design at Xiaomi Auto, reacted to the criticism. He explained that the company strives to create cars not only with high technical characteristics but also with "emotional value" – a design that resonates with the user and conveys the brand's character. Li emphasized that the transition to new energy sources gives Chinese designers a unique opportunity to get rid of historical limitations and even "overtake competitors at the turn."

Analysts believe that the involvement of Schmeltz is not only a strengthening of the design team but also part of Xiaomi Auto's strategy to enter international markets. Europe could become a key springboard for this stage of the company's development.

Thus, Xiaomi Auto is trying to combine the experience of leading Western designers and its own philosophy of creating innovative cars focused on emotions and technology.

BMW unveils electric cars with "super brain" to challenge Chinese rivals03.09.25, 09:43 • 3784 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Europe